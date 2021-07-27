Partly Cloudy icon
Simone Biles withdraws: This is how the world is reacting to star’s exit from team final competition at the Olympics

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Simone Biles, Olympics
Simone Biles encourages teammate Jordan Chiles during the team final of the women's artistic gymnastics competition in Tokyo. Biles only competed on the vault and will not compete on other events. (2021 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston’s Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition in the Olympics due to a medical issue.

Biles has not withdrawn from the individual competition. That remains to be determined.

Here are some of the reactions people have shared on social media since word of her decision hit the headlines.

What were you thinking when you heard the news? Let us know in the comments.

