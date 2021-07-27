Simone Biles withdraws: This is how the world is reacting to star’s exit from team final competition at the Olympics

Simone Biles encourages teammate Jordan Chiles during the team final of the women's artistic gymnastics competition in Tokyo. Biles only competed on the vault and will not compete on other events.

HOUSTON – Houston’s Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition in the Olympics due to a medical issue.

Biles has not withdrawn from the individual competition. That remains to be determined.

Here are some of the reactions people have shared on social media since word of her decision hit the headlines.

In case anyone was wondering what it is like to be quite literally the GOAT, with 27 gold medals and the highest margin of victory ever in a world championship, but ultimately, a woman in sports. #SimoneBiles you are a queen and we salute you pic.twitter.com/erDyVfQRZA — Wentz (@wentzforit) July 27, 2021

Me on an emotional rollercoaster hearing Simone Biles is out of the Gymnastics Team Finals in the Tokyo Olympics. #Simone #Tokyo2020 #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/2q3f1l2XSl — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 27, 2021

She’s the world’s best- and she’s human too. I can’t imagine how painful this is for her. God bless you Queen Simone- you’re still the GOAT ❤️ #TokyoOlympics #gymnastics #SimoneBiles — Diane Bolster (@DKBBolster) July 27, 2021

So sad about Simone Biles being pulled. She’s still the GOAT regardless and we all know she’s a winner no matter what!!!#simonebiles #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3tIfLIK6U3 — nonexistent. (@mspastawater) July 27, 2021

Fair warning, if I see ANY #SimoneBiles hate on my TL, I’m reporting your page to the authorities. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HFxnqt2zfU — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) July 27, 2021

i love you @Simone_Biles, you are an inspiration to so many (including me). we are thinking of you and support you. #SimoneBiles #Olympics #gymnastics pic.twitter.com/EFDcAEHenc — Fluffy Willow (@fluffy_willow) July 27, 2021

In case you needed another reason to love #SimoneBiles https://t.co/alxYYfSQtH — Jermaine (@The_Jermaine) July 27, 2021

I don’t believe @Simone_Biles owes us any explanation for why she pulled out beyond what we’ve already gotten. Whether it’s mental health or some other kind of health issue, people have a right to medical privacy.



Get well soon Simone! 🙏🏾#SimoneBiles — Mika Edmondson (@mika_edmondson) July 27, 2021

Oh cry me a river. Too much pressure? It’s the bloody Olympics. #SimoneBiles — humanc137 (@humanc1371) July 27, 2021

Props to the girls who, thru the chaos, gave a great performance. I would have been in a corner sucking my thumb and rocking back and forth.



Well done, and to #SimoneBiles get better soon. You do you, kid. — Roni Sue Zolnowski (@rszski) July 27, 2021

I am so sad. Is she really out 💔. #SimoneBiles — Keletso (@KeletsoMoloto_) July 27, 2021

All love and admiration for Simone Biles for taking care of herself first. #SimoneBiles is always GOAT. https://t.co/w1qxAvLGLE — 🌊Hope (@fugeegirl) July 27, 2021

Just a reminder: “With a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals”…Simone Biles is still the GOAT! She owes no one anything! #SimoneBiles #Olympics — Vilater Green (@vilatersgreen) July 27, 2021

Not sure what happened w/ Simone Biles but hope she heals up and recovers. Still the GOAT, so…….#SimoneBiles Salute! 🙏🏿💪🏿⚡️ — SmallwoodWorldwide (@SmallwoodWWide) July 27, 2021

Simone taking the rest of the competition one day at a time. She did not give additional info on her condition.



Respect for the GOAT.#SimoneBiles — Valerie Cherish Stan (@sherees_joggers) July 27, 2021

I feel bad for Simone Biles because imagine the entire world expecting you to do the impossible and her doing anything less than that is seen as a disappointment. The amount of pressure is unimaginable. You go girl! #USAGymnastics #SimoneBiles — avilajonnn (@avilajonnn) July 27, 2021

#SimoneBiles is even more of the goat for knowing when to prioritize herself and stop. regardless of what the medical issue was, that is commendable. honored to watch her compete no matter what! and the rest of the team should be so proud of themselves! — Emily Jackson (@enjacks1) July 27, 2021

WE LOVE YOU @Simone_Biles ! You are the greatest gymnast in history, NO MATTER WHAT. Take care of yourself, girl. ❤️ #TeamUSA #SimoneBiles — Josée Tellier #GoHabsGo (@MissTellier) July 27, 2021

After losing @Simone_Biles Team USA is able to hang on for a silver medal. Very proud of those young ladies. Hoping Simone can recover for the individual all around! @KPRC2 #KPRC2 #SimoneBiles #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/weNey4qIas — Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) July 27, 2021

