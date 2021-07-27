Simone Biles withdraws: This is how the world is reacting to star’s exit from team final competition at the Olympics

HOUSTON – Houston’s Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition in the Olympics due to a medical issue.
Biles has not withdrawn from the individual competition. That remains to be determined.
Here are some of the reactions people have shared on social media since word of her decision hit the headlines.
Even after what happened today, @Simone_Biles is still #GOAT! We stand with you and support you, #SimoneBiles, through everything! #USA #TokyoOlympics— Stephen R. Bell (@StephenRBell) July 27, 2021
In case anyone was wondering what it is like to be quite literally the GOAT, with 27 gold medals and the highest margin of victory ever in a world championship, but ultimately, a woman in sports. #SimoneBiles you are a queen and we salute you pic.twitter.com/erDyVfQRZA— Wentz (@wentzforit) July 27, 2021
Me on an emotional rollercoaster hearing Simone Biles is out of the Gymnastics Team Finals in the Tokyo Olympics. #Simone #Tokyo2020 #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/2q3f1l2XSl— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 27, 2021
Still the GOAT. #SimoneBiles https://t.co/pIIe9QpNPH— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 27, 2021
She’s the world’s best- and she’s human too. I can’t imagine how painful this is for her. God bless you Queen Simone- you’re still the GOAT ❤️ #TokyoOlympics #gymnastics #SimoneBiles— Diane Bolster (@DKBBolster) July 27, 2021
So sad about Simone Biles being pulled. She’s still the GOAT regardless and we all know she’s a winner no matter what!!!#simonebiles #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3tIfLIK6U3— nonexistent. (@mspastawater) July 27, 2021
Fair warning, if I see ANY #SimoneBiles hate on my TL, I’m reporting your page to the authorities. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HFxnqt2zfU— Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) July 27, 2021
i love you @Simone_Biles, you are an inspiration to so many (including me). we are thinking of you and support you. #SimoneBiles #Olympics #gymnastics pic.twitter.com/EFDcAEHenc— Fluffy Willow (@fluffy_willow) July 27, 2021
In case you needed another reason to love #SimoneBiles https://t.co/alxYYfSQtH— Jermaine (@The_Jermaine) July 27, 2021
I don’t believe @Simone_Biles owes us any explanation for why she pulled out beyond what we’ve already gotten. Whether it’s mental health or some other kind of health issue, people have a right to medical privacy.— Mika Edmondson (@mika_edmondson) July 27, 2021
Get well soon Simone! 🙏🏾#SimoneBiles
Oh cry me a river. Too much pressure? It’s the bloody Olympics. #SimoneBiles— humanc137 (@humanc1371) July 27, 2021
Props to the girls who, thru the chaos, gave a great performance. I would have been in a corner sucking my thumb and rocking back and forth.— Roni Sue Zolnowski (@rszski) July 27, 2021
Well done, and to #SimoneBiles get better soon. You do you, kid.
I am so sad. Is she really out 💔. #SimoneBiles— Keletso (@KeletsoMoloto_) July 27, 2021
All love and admiration for Simone Biles for taking care of herself first. #SimoneBiles is always GOAT. https://t.co/w1qxAvLGLE— 🌊Hope (@fugeegirl) July 27, 2021
So yeah @Simone_Biles is human. Carry on world. #SimoneBiles Smile. Live. Love. Laugh. #TeamUSA #TokyoOlympics2021 pic.twitter.com/o0m5q1AJcv— snoopsrulez2 (@Dyann813) July 27, 2021
Just a reminder: “With a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals”…Simone Biles is still the GOAT! She owes no one anything! #SimoneBiles #Olympics— Vilater Green (@vilatersgreen) July 27, 2021
Not sure what happened w/ Simone Biles but hope she heals up and recovers. Still the GOAT, so…….#SimoneBiles Salute! 🙏🏿💪🏿⚡️— SmallwoodWorldwide (@SmallwoodWWide) July 27, 2021
Simone taking the rest of the competition one day at a time. She did not give additional info on her condition.— Valerie Cherish Stan (@sherees_joggers) July 27, 2021
Respect for the GOAT.#SimoneBiles
I feel bad for Simone Biles because imagine the entire world expecting you to do the impossible and her doing anything less than that is seen as a disappointment. The amount of pressure is unimaginable. You go girl! #USAGymnastics #SimoneBiles— avilajonnn (@avilajonnn) July 27, 2021
#SimoneBiles is even more of the goat for knowing when to prioritize herself and stop. regardless of what the medical issue was, that is commendable. honored to watch her compete no matter what! and the rest of the team should be so proud of themselves!— Emily Jackson (@enjacks1) July 27, 2021
WE LOVE YOU @Simone_Biles ! You are the greatest gymnast in history, NO MATTER WHAT. Take care of yourself, girl. ❤️ #TeamUSA #SimoneBiles— Josée Tellier #GoHabsGo (@MissTellier) July 27, 2021
After losing @Simone_Biles Team USA is able to hang on for a silver medal. Very proud of those young ladies. Hoping Simone can recover for the individual all around! @KPRC2 #KPRC2 #SimoneBiles #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/weNey4qIas— Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) July 27, 2021
😢😢😢 Let’s GO #TeamUSA!!! #Olympics @KPRC2 #kprc2 https://t.co/Tfn6wpQRfn— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) July 27, 2021
If you haven't seen the biggest news of the #TokyoOlympics yet ... https://t.co/nSK667kcik— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) July 27, 2021
WHA?? Noooooooooooo https://t.co/jl5dOrYzRF— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) July 27, 2021
