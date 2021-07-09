Jamey Rootes steps down as Dynamo and Dash CEO

Less than three weeks after being introduced as the Dynamo and Dash CEO, former Texans president Jamey Rootes has stepped down.

“It is with great regret that Houston Dynamo Football Club announce that Jamey Rootes will step down, effective immediately, as CEO” a release from the Dynamo reads. “Due to personal reasons, Jamey will take a leave of absence from the organization. We ask that Jamey’s privacy be respected during this time.

The release also mentioned Rootes could return later, but in a different role.

“At an appropriate point, we look forward to welcoming Jamey back to the Club as a senior advisor to Ted Segal and the organization,” reads the release.

Rootes spent 20 years with the Houston Texans before departing the organization in February.