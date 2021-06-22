Ted Segal introduced as new owner of Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash

HOUSTON – “Potential” was a big theme as Ted Segal was introduced as the new owner of Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash and BBVA Stadium.

Potential not only for the two teams he’s acquiring, but for growing soccer in the city of Houston.

“Houston, in particular, is what stood out to us,” Segal told KPRC 2. “It’s a dynamic, diverse, growing city with a multifaceted economy. And, more importantly, a really, really passionate sports base, and a sports fanbase that is passionate about its soccer.”

Segal becomes the majority owner as Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden retain minority stakes in the Club. According to the Dynamo, Segal is the founder and president of EJS Group, a New York City-based real estate development and financing company. He’s also the co-founder of Verance Capital, an investment vehicle that provides growth-stage capital for sports, media and live entertainment businesses. Segal is also an investor and member of the board of directors of the Professional Fighters League, an elite MMA league.

When asked about his leadership style, Segal seemed to lean towards being hands-on, yet delegating when needed.

“I’m going to be an active owner, but an owner who knows what he is capable of and where his capabilities are lacking,” said Segal. “I’m not going to be the owner who’s fielding or selecting the 11 men or women to go on that pitch. But what I am going to do is identify the right people in our organization for those roles and provide them the resources. And in collaboration with those people, put us in the best position to succeed.”

One of the people guiding Segal is a familiar name to Houston sports fans, former Texans president Jamey Rootes, who spent over 20 years with the Texans. Rootes was responsible for all of the Texans’ business functions and was extremely successful in his tenure. Now, Rootes brings those skills to the Dynamo and Dash.

“I’m excited about the challenge and looking forward to working with an exceptional management team, a passionate group of teammates, great coaches and players to pursue championships, create memorable experiences for our fans, and do great things for the city of Houston.”

Rootes has a background in soccer, he played collegiately at Clemson and started his career with the Columbus Crew.

Segal, Rootes, and the entire management team will also lead the bid for Houston to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.