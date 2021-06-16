Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.

After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half.

Altuve then launched his soaring shot into left field to put the Astros on top and start the party.

Altuve was doused with water at home plate before sharing a hug with Baker, who celebrated his 72nd birthday.

Correa hit a solo homer to the opposite field shot with two outs and two strikes in the ninth off Josh Sborz, making it 2-all.

Nate Lowe’s RBI single off Ryan Pressly (3-1) with two outs in the 10th put the Rangers up.

Joey Gallo had an RBI double off Lance McCullers Jr. in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel got the Astros within a run in the sixth.