Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO – Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

“We’re hanging around. We’re not quitting. Guys are competing,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

“I’ve never seen anybody — I’ve seen some — that never throw an at-bat away,” manager Tony La Russa said of Madrigal. “That man does not throw an at-bat away ever, and that’s to our benefit.”

Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.

“Any game after a doubleheader where we play 14 innings, it’s on that starter the next day to give it their best effort and pitch deep,” Giolito said. “I had my eye on the pitch count pretty much from the first inning on, making sure I was trying to fill up the zone early with first-pitch strikes, putting guys away in four pitches or less, and we were able to do that for the most part.”

