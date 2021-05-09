Biggio hits first HR in Houston, Jays top Astros 8-4

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Steven Matz, right, and catcher Danny Jansen walk to the mound as Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, back left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

(AP) – Cavan Biggio grew up at Minute Maid Park, watching his father, Craig, wrap up his Hall of Fame career with the Houston Astros.

On Saturday night, it was Craig Biggio who watched as his son hit his first homer at the ballpark where he made so many memories to help the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over the Astros.

“I’ve sat in the seats for hundreds of games watching my dad play and now it’s a little reversed," he said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to do that in front of him in his building."

Will Cavan Biggio ever forget this night?

“Never," he said.

Biggio hit a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (3-1) with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Biggio was 5 for 15 with two doubles but no homers at Minute Maid Park before Saturday. His father played at the stadium 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome.

“This place is very special to me and my family," Cavan Biggio said. “I spent a lot of time here especially in the locker room and behind the scenes. It was pretty special to go deep here, especially with my family in the stands."

Craig Biggio, who works as a special advisor to Astros general manager James Click, pumped his fist a couple of times as his son's ball left the yard.

