Houston Texans players hold charity dodgeball tournament

Houston Texans players Whitney Mercilus and Justin Reid teamed up to hold a charity dodgeball tournament with former Texan Chester Pitts and DJ Big Reeks.

Former Houston Dynamo star Brian Ching hosted the event with the teams at Pitch 25 in east downtown.

Merclilus’ Team Whit raised money for his With Merci foundation. Reid raised money for Kids Meals Inc. Chester Pitts chose Carson Parke. DJ Big Reeks chose Mission of Yahweh.

Justin Reid’s team, which included Texans stars David Johnson, Lonnie Johnson and Jonathan Owens, won the event. Simone Biles attended to cheer on her boyfriend, Owens.

Legendary Houston rapper Paul Wall played as part of Team Reeks.

The groups raised money through sponsorships, with another $5,000 going to the winning team.