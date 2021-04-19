Yale says yes! Alief Taylor student athlete’s acceptance video goes viral

HOUSTON – When she saw the Yale admissions office had emailed her, Stephanie Osazuwa was a bundle of nerves.

“The computer was taking forever to load,” laughed Osazuwa. “So I was like, ok this isn’t really a good sign.”

But she didn’t need to worry. As her friends and family surrounded her, she opened the email.

Osazuwa had been accepted to Yale. The video of her opening the email has gone viral, as her friends and family cheered and congratulated her. She’s valedictorian and a two-sport athlete.

How does she balance it all?

“I think it was a lot of mentally knowing I need to study when I need to study. And I used to carry my textbooks to the (basketball) games and stuff because I played on varsity. So when I’m waiting during the freshman and J.V. games, I would be doing my homework,” she explained.

That work ethic also helped her earn a KPRC 2 scholarship.

Osazuwa was also accepted to Harvard but hasn’t decided between the two schools. However, she does know she wants to study anthropology.

“I want to study that because the only way to allow the media to portray a certain culture and certain community correctly is to know that community and the history and culture of that community,” she said.

Osazuwa said she’ll most likely decide between Yale and Harvard in the upcoming weeks.