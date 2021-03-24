KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Stephanie Osazuwa, the senior who is advocating for low-socioeconomic communities, working to help others succeed

KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

This academic year was particularly challenging because of the pandemic, but these students still rose above and beyond in school.

The seventh $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Stephanie Osazuwa from Alief Taylor High School in Alief ISD. She has been attending in-person classes and has been able to maintain a 4.72 GPA and is ranked first in her class out of 681 students.

Osazuwa has been accepted to Harvard University, where she will be pursuing a degree in anthropology with hopes of becoming a liaison for low-socioeconomic communities so that they are not denied opportunities to succeed.

You can learn more about Stephanie in the video above.

See photos of Stephanie and other 2021 winners below:

