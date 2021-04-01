What the world was like the last time UH, Baylor were in the Final Four

University of Houston's Alvin Franklin (21) tangles with Georgetown's Michael Graham as they moved downcourt during first-half action in Seattle's NCAA championship game, April 2, 1984.

HOUSTON – Both the University of Houston and Baylor University men’s basketball teams have made it to the Final Four at the NCAA tournament this year.

For both teams, it’s the first time in decades they have been a step away from the NCAA championship game.

Here’s a glimpse at what the world was like the last time each team was in the Final Four.

UH

The last time the Cougars were in the Final Four in the men’s tournament was April 1984.

Historical events of the year:

The virus that causes AIDS is identified.

Soviet Union boycotts Olympics being held in Los Angeles.

Space Shuttle Discovery launches on its maiden voyage.

Ronald Reagan wins a second presidential term in a landslide over Walter Mondale.

America is in the midst of the Cold War.

Baylor

The last time the Bears were in the Final Four in the men’s tournament was March 1950.

Historical events of the year: