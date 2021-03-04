How Houston’s sports teams are responding to lifting of capacity limits, mask mandate

HOUSTON – Sports teams and venues in the Houston area seem to be taking a cautious approach after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided to lift capacity limits and the mask mandate starting next week.

The Houston Astros open at Minute Maid Park in early April. While the team didn’t respond to a request for comment, sources told KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy that they are not prepared to make changes until the situation is evaluated.

The Houston Rockets have been letting in about 2,500 fans for their games at the Toyota Center. In a statement, Rockets CEO and President Tad Brown said there will be no changes to the current procedures.

“We follow the rules as agreed upon by the NBA and players union,” Brown said in the statement.

Brown said it’s too early to know whether concerts will resume at the Toyota Center.

Ad

There’s not as much urgency with the Houston Texans since the NFL season doesn’t begin for another six or seven months

For high school sports, the University Interscholastic League said officials are still working to determine the best path forward.

“Please know UIL will be releasing updated guidance before this order takes effect,” officials said in a statement. “Until that information is released, all current UIL Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines remain in place.”

The UIL’s guidelines currently limit capacity to 50% and require spectators to wear masks at all events.