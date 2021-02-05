47ºF

Jeff Luhnow and Astros ‘resolve differences,’ lawsuit dismissed

The former Astros GM sued his former employer in November 2020

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Jeff Luhnow’s lawsuit against the Astros has been dismissed after both parties “resolved their differences,” sources confirmed to KPRC 2.

Luhnow, former Astros GM, filed the lawsuit in November 2020. In it, he claimed he was the “scapegoat” of a biased investigation by MLB.

Luhnow was fired, along with manager AJ Hinch, in January 2020 by Astros owner Jim Crane for what he said was their part in the sign-stealing scandal.

In October 2020, Luhnow spoke exclusively with KPRC to share his side of the story.

This story will be updated.

