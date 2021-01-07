Katy football heads back to state semifinals

HOUSTON – Five long years have passed since Katy High School has taken home the state championship trophy.

“It (feels) like it’s been forever,” said head coach Gary Joseph. “But that’s just the nature of the beast. It’s a compliment to our kids to get back to this point and we’ll see how it ends.”

Thanks in part to a dominant run game that has led to 11 wins, the Tigers are confident with only one of them close.

“We get here early and watch film,” said lineman Vasileos Katsigiannis. “We have the scout team going hard for us showing us what the fronts look like. It won’t be too much for the line. Everybody’s ready to go.”

The Davis brothers have taken center stage for the Tigers this season, as Jalen and Seth have led Katy to a score differential of more than 400.

Katy’s game against Buda Hays (10-3) doesn’t have too much crossover in terms of opponents, mostly due to the pandemic and teams playing opponents within the area.

Of Hays’ 10 wins, four of them have come within seven points or less. All three losses were blowouts, including to powers Austin Westlake and Austin Lake Travis.

Katy’s one loss was close (24-19 to Katy Tompkins), but all 11 wins have been by two touchdowns or more. Only three of Katy’s wins have come by less than 30.

“Katy is about winning state championships and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said safety Dalton Johnson.