Texas Bowl canceled because of coronavirus concerns

NRG Stadium in Houston is seen in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – The Mercari Texas Bowl has been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The New Year’s Eve matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the TCU Horned Frogs was set to be played at NRG Stadium.

Like so many other games and events in 2020, issues surrounding COVID-19 are cited as the reason.

According to PigTrail Nation, Head Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks had no positive COVID-19 tests on his team.

“While we are disappointed in canceling this year’s game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season,” David Fletcher, executive director of the Texas Bowl, said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Tickets that were purchased for the game will be refunded. Those refunds will be processed through the vendor through which the tickets were purchased.