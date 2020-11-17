Rockets finalizing trade of Covington to the Blazers for Ariza and Draft Picks, Harden asking for trade to Nets

HOUSTON – The clock is officially ticking down towards Wednesday’s NBA draft and finally the Rockets will have a draft pick after being left out the last 3 years.

Houston’s list of issues continues to grow but first they got some business done Monday night finalizing a deal to send forward Robert Covington to the Portland Trailblazers for Trevor Ariza and future first round picks. The initial pick will come on Wednesday when the Rockets use the Blazers slot at #16 overall. The other pick acquired will be a first round protected pick in 2021.

When the deal is official it will mark Ariza’s third stint in Houston. He played for the Rockets in 2009 and then returned from 2014 through the 2017 seasons.

The future of James Harden meanwhile continues to earn national headlines. KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy confirmed an ESPN report that the Rockets offered Harden a two year extension worth 103 million that the Rockets star quickly turned down.

Harden, who arrived in Houston in a trade with Oklahoma City in 2012, has made it known to team officials that he wants to be traded to a team where he has a chance to win a title. That team, according to sources, is the Brooklyn Nets where he would be paired alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.