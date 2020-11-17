Houston Dynamo announce new club direction

The Houston Dynamo announced a “new club direction” on Tuesday.

The team made the announcement via its website that the new name of the club is “Houston Dynamo FC.”

“FC” stands for football club, and is used by several American soccer teams.

The rebranding includes new crests for both teams, which were created with help from a Houston-based, minority-owned company 9th Wonder.

“Both crests share a unique hexagonal shape, which will also carry over to the Dynamo Academy and youth affiliate clubs, as well as Houston Sports Park,” the team announced.

The Hexagon, which has six sides, represents Houston’s historic Six Wards.

“Hexagons reflect strength, stability and unity," the club’s statement reads. “They are their strongest when arranged together, each one making its neighbors stronger and more stable. The six-sided design also gives a nod to the Club’s inaugural year in 2006 and the six wards that made up the original layout of the city. The Club called the Third Ward home for its first six seasons prior to moving to BBVA Stadium, nestled between the Second and Third Ward in East Downtown (EaDo), in 2012.”

“A new color has been added to the team as well,” the statement continues. "Championship silver, to commemorate the back-to-back MLS Cup titles and more recently, the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. Electric Orange will remain as the primary color for the Club and the Dash badge is coated in Space City Blue”

The re-branding includes a new, interactive website. Houston rapper Trae tha Truth will debut his new single Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on HoldItDownFC.com as part of the celebration.

“Today is a marquee moment for the Club and is the culmination of over two years' worth of work. In addition to wonderful creative work on the new crests, we’ve also made significant enhancements and improvements in a variety of areas that demonstrate our commitment to being Houston’s team,” said Club President John Walker.

“We started this journey by working with our supporter groups to create the Hustle Town alliance, expanding our Dynamo and Dash 365 Membership programs and sharing our Soccer Starts at Home programming with local school districts throughout the pandemic, just to name a few. We know there is much more work to do in order for our vision to become a reality, and today is the next step in that evolution.”