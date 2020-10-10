SOCIAL: #ForKobe goes viral as Lakers seek to win first NBA championship in decade

HOUSTON – The Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from winning an NBA Championship.
The Lakers lead the series 3-1 against the Miami Heat. They’ll try to close it out Friday night inside the NBA Bubble near Orlando.
While the ring would be the fourth for LeBron James, this would be the first for him as a Laker.
This could also be the first one for Los Angles since Kobe Bryant brought the team a championship in 2010. Overall, the Lakers franchise has won 16 championships, 31 conference titles and 23 division titles.
Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with eight others including 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January, won five championships for the Lakers.
Many fans took to social media hoping the Lakers would win the NBA Championship in Bryant’s honor.
Here are some of the tweets we found:
Today is the day! #LakeShow #ForKobe pic.twitter.com/v6HqpyjIvq— Z (@Tonali_Ren) October 9, 2020
I woke up feeling emotional, today is a big day. This win is more than another title it’s a dedication, a tribute, and a thank you to one of the greatest to ever do it, gone way too soon. Still breaks my heart, we love you and miss you Kobe. This one’s for you 🐍💜💛#ForKobe pic.twitter.com/FGlzUilx65— Gianni Bravo (@gianni_vincini) October 9, 2020
is today, #ForKobe 💜💛🐍 pic.twitter.com/MK4HJX9CBq— DarthChungus12 Live (@2k12Leonardo) October 9, 2020
#ForKobe and Gigi pic.twitter.com/arKtBIb9Nm— Onelove (@Devka_tingz) October 9, 2020
Game day. 💜💛 This one is for you. #ForKobe pic.twitter.com/XRkwj92WlA— for kobe (@cherylecious) October 9, 2020
Today is really the day boys, Bring it home @KingJames #ForKobe #4 pic.twitter.com/Uv2mlRG3zt— HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) October 9, 2020
Lakers, were not letting Kobe down today. #ForKobe 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/uTDhzHq4av— Nepto but spooky! 🎃 (following back) (@NeptoFN) October 9, 2020
Bring it Home for the GOAT.. #ForKobe pic.twitter.com/opj5Ji0DvE— THE GHOST (@MUSIQisI) October 9, 2020