SOCIAL: #ForKobe goes viral as Lakers seek to win first NBA championship in decade

HOUSTON – The Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from winning an NBA Championship.

The Lakers lead the series 3-1 against the Miami Heat. They’ll try to close it out Friday night inside the NBA Bubble near Orlando.

While the ring would be the fourth for LeBron James, this would be the first for him as a Laker.

This could also be the first one for Los Angles since Kobe Bryant brought the team a championship in 2010. Overall, the Lakers franchise has won 16 championships, 31 conference titles and 23 division titles.

Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with eight others including 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January, won five championships for the Lakers.

Many fans took to social media hoping the Lakers would win the NBA Championship in Bryant’s honor.

