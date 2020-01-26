Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in a helicopter crash in southern California

(CNN) – Basketball legend, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning.

Bryant was among those killed in the Calabasas wreck, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing an aircraft going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside. They reported seeing the craft burst into flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said there were no survivors in the crash that sparked a small brush fire.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

Bryant had 18 All-Star games to his name and five NBA championships. He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and is considered one of the best NBA players of all time.

