Texas athletes, celebrities and fans react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Celebrities, athletes and fans are reacting over the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Basketball legend, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said there were no survivors in the crash that sparked a small brush fire.

Bryant had 18 All-Star games to his name and five NBA championships. He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and is considered one of the best NBA players of all time.

Here are some reactions from social media:

The Rockets & Nuggets hold a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/5LV9ddyi42 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

#Rockets Assistant Coach Brett Gunning: "A lot of our guys had a great relationship with Kobe. I don't even know how they're doing it. Obviously we have a game to be played and they're doing a heck of a job." pic.twitter.com/mN0ez8DMA3 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

“The first time I met Kobe, I was in San Antonio, in the tunnel at the arena.



He came up to me and said ‘Welcome to the league, I’ve always enjoyed watching your teams.’ I had never met him, he didn’t have to do that.” - Kelvin Sampson pic.twitter.com/22dPsfq15K — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) January 26, 2020