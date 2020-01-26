Texas athletes, celebrities and fans react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Celebrities, athletes and fans are reacting over the loss of Kobe Bryant.
Basketball legend, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said there were no survivors in the crash that sparked a small brush fire.
Bryant had 18 All-Star games to his name and five NBA championships. He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and is considered one of the best NBA players of all time.
Here are some reactions from social media:
The Rockets & Nuggets hold a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/5LV9ddyi42— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020
Austin Rivers reacts to the news (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/jqFjCn6qcy— 3030 (@jose3030) January 26, 2020
#Rockets Assistant Coach Brett Gunning: "A lot of our guys had a great relationship with Kobe. I don't even know how they're doing it. Obviously we have a game to be played and they're doing a heck of a job." pic.twitter.com/mN0ez8DMA3— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
“The first time I met Kobe, I was in San Antonio, in the tunnel at the arena.— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) January 26, 2020
He came up to me and said ‘Welcome to the league, I’ve always enjoyed watching your teams.’ I had never met him, he didn’t have to do that.” - Kelvin Sampson pic.twitter.com/22dPsfq15K
Chills. Well done @Raptors and @spurs pic.twitter.com/oMZyz6VNcN— RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) January 26, 2020
This Kobe Bryant commercial give me chills.— Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) January 26, 2020
Love you and miss you. 💔🙏👼@kobebryant pic.twitter.com/NDY8UBVRPU
Sad and tragic day. Rest In Peace #KobeBryant and #GiannaBryant pic.twitter.com/8sIoFnFSoL— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 26, 2020
