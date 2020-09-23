Houston Cougars football game against North Texas canceled due to COVID-19 related issues, UH says

HOUSTON – The Houston Cougars continue their wait for the football season to start after the fifth game, in four weeks, has been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-related issues, according to the university.

North Texas University announced Wednesday the team cannot play Saturday’s game against Houston due to four positive tests at North Texas, with contact tracing leaving the team unable to have enough players to compete.

“We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday’s game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week,” said UH Athletic Director, Chris Pezman. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can.”

North Texas played Houston Baptist on Sept. 5 and coming off a game against SMU last weekend.

Houston has lost its opening game four times now.

Houston’s original opener vs. Rice University has been canceled, same with the team’s second game with Washington State, with teams and conferences opting out of the 2020 season. Houston’s third game, with Memphis, was set to be played before the Tigers had to postpone the conference game due to a slew of positive tests.

Houston then quickly struck a deal with Baylor for a game in Waco, before that too was postponed due to contract tracing leaving Baylor without enough players at a position group.

Houston will now tentatively plan to start its season on Oct. 8 against Tulane. Both North Texas and Tulane have played this season, each playing the previous week.