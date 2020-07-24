How to watch the Houston Astros’ opening day game against the Seattle Mariners tonight

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baseball is back!

The Houston Astros are returning to Minute Maid Park on Friday night to kick off their shortened season after facing a nearly four-month delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Astros will host the Seattle Mariners. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance.

The opening day game will be shown on MLB Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest and streamed on MLB.TV.

Fans can also tune in to follow the game on KTRH 740 AM in English and 850 AM in Spanish.

SportsTalk 790 will join the Mariners vs. Astros game in progress after the Houston Rockets game.