95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

‘True Hero!’ Houston Texans players rally behind Kenny Stills after he was arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, Kenny Stills, police brutality, Breonna Taylor, protest, race, Black Lives Matter
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Wide Receiver Kenny Stills was arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed when she was shot eight times by police after officers broke down the door to her Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Since her death, protests have taken place around the country.

In Louisville, several protesters, including Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams were arrested. They will face a myriad of charges including intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department news release.

Stills is facing a felony charge and his teammates and others reacted across social media.

Texans Defensive End Charles Omenihu:

Texans Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr.:

Texans Offensive Lineman Tytus Howard:

Texans Safety Michael Thomas:

Texans Safety Justin Reid:

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Stills has been released from jail, and added his own thoughts.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.