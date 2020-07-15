‘True Hero!’ Houston Texans players rally behind Kenny Stills after he was arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Wide Receiver Kenny Stills was arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed when she was shot eight times by police after officers broke down the door to her Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Since her death, protests have taken place around the country.

In Louisville, several protesters, including Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams were arrested. They will face a myriad of charges including intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department news release.

Stills is facing a felony charge and his teammates and others reacted across social media.

Texans Defensive End Charles Omenihu:

Wild they’ll arrest protesters before arresting a killer.... America is backwards.. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) July 15, 2020

Texans Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr.:

SMh stand for something or fall for anything we with you brodie FREE STILLS ‼️ https://t.co/pw5eiNk86d — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) July 15, 2020

Texans Offensive Lineman Tytus Howard:

SMH they arresting the wrong ppl! How you’re going to arrest him for protesting but the cops who killed Breonna Taylor haven’t been arrested?#FreeKennyStills https://t.co/vxVzVtngET — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) July 15, 2020

Texans Safety Michael Thomas:

Texans Safety Justin Reid:

Shoutout @KSTiLLS for being a real one 💯💯💯 We support you brother! — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 15, 2020

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Stills has been released from jail, and added his own thoughts.

So Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) was just released from jail 30 mins ago. He says he's safe and just wants justice for #BreonnaTaylor. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 15, 2020