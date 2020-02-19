WATCH: Fan bangs on trash can to tease Astros players during spring training

HOUSTON – A video of a baseball fan banging on a trash can during the Houston Astros spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida has gone viral.

Twitter user @captainderk shared a video of him banging on a trash can several times in an attempt to tease Astros players during their batting practice.

This guy brought a trash can to Astros batting practice 😂



(via @captainderk)pic.twitter.com/OSoArTTPjI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 18, 2020

In the video appears Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, who the fan says was laughing about the heckling along with the Astros fans present.

The fan, who was called “hero” and “legend” by many Twitter users, also shared a video he recorded on the same day where you can see a group of kids asking Altuve for an autograph and as Altuve runs off the guy screams “Cheater!”

“It’s just jokes, relax Astros fans," he tweeted.