Astros manager Dusty Baker responds to Braves outfielder who said: ‘I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating’

Houston Astros’ manager Dusty Baker is responding to comments made by Atlanta Braves’ outfielder Nick Markakis who said this week “I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating,” in reference to the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

On Tuesday, Baker made himself clear that he is done reacting to comments concerning the scandal during an interview with reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Well, that’s cool," he said, “I ain’t commenting on everybody’s comments. So go ahead, you want to beat us? Go ahead.” He proceeded to add another thought as the interview went to a different direction. “I didn’t think Markakis talked to much, maybe he had his Wheaties.”

Dusty Baker: "I didn't think Markakis talked too much. Maybe he had his Wheaties." 😂😂pic.twitter.com/5aU410EVs9 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 18, 2020

Markakis, a 14-year baseball veteran, spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Braves’ spring training camp in North Port, Florida regarding the ongoing sign-stealing scandal involving the Astros, expressing his disgust towards the operation.

“It’s damaging to baseball, it’s anger. I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating,” he said, “it’s wrong. They’re messing with people’s careers.”

The comments came after several other MLB players, including Dodgers’ outfielder Cody Bellinger and Indians’ righthander Mike Clevinger, made comments about the sign-stealing scandal.