Houston favorites added to menu at Minute Maid Park and Astros games are going to get a lot more fun

HOUSTON – Executive Chef Jimmy Coatsworth has been hard at work creating new food for Houston Astros fans to enjoy this season at Minute Maid Park. While they will continue to carry many fan favorites, the food menu will get some delicious additions.

After a press conference Tuesday to introduce General Manager James Click, the media got to try the new food (not the worst assignment).

Full Screen 1 / 10 Houston favorites were added to the menu at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros announced on Feb. 4, 2020.

Here are some of the delicious options:

Variations of ‘Totchos’

We know what totchos are — Tater Tots taking the place of nachos as the base of a spread. Coatsworth had a whole selection of delectable variations on totchos:

El Mariachi Totchos - Queso blanco, roasted pork lechon asado, green salsa and fresh sliced lalapenos

Jalapeno Bacon Totchos - Queso blanco, chopped jalapeno bacon, sliced green onions

El Presidenti Totchos - Queso blanco, beef picadillo, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Totchos - Buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing and sliced green onions

If you love your nachos with no frills, not to worry. They still have those!

BBQ

Texans love their barbecue and now you’ll be able to eat an H-Town favorite at Minute Maid Park.

Killen’s Texas Barbecue will feature Chef Ronnie Killen’s acclaimed beef brisket, turkey, pulled pork and BBQ slides.

There will also be a TLC Chicken Section featuring fried wings, chicken tenders and an array of sauces.

What’s the new ballpark food you want to try the most, or will you stick with the classics?