LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 26: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Getty) – Basketball legend, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning.

Bryant was among those killed in the Calabasas wreck, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

