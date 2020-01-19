65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

65ºF

Sports

Will the Astros be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship?

Vanessa Richardson

Tags: sports, Astros, MLB, 2017 World Series
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros holds the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros holds the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – In short, no.

With reports of the Astros sign stealing scandal and Jim Crane firing Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch, some folks -- particularly Dodgers fans -- have called the Astros World Series into question.

Is there any chance the MLB will strip the Astros of a title? Probably not.

Let’s point out that Barry Bonds is still in the record books, despite his steroid use. Manny Ramirez still holds his World Series titles as well.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t seem to be heading down the path of vacating wins or titles.

And what if he did? Most sports fans still think of Louisville as the 2013 NCAA Champs, despite officially having that title stripped in the wake of their sex scandal. Vacating a win simply means the banners come down.

If the World Series title was vacated, it is likely the team wouldn’t have a ten-year anniversary celebration at Minute Maid Park in 2027. Some argue it would send a message, but it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

So far, no players have been punished. If Manfred was going to vacate the World Series title, wouldn’t you think at least one player would have been punished by now?

It looks like the Astros will keep their title. What do you think should happen?

Here is some reaction from social media:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.