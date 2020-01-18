Alex Bregman comments on sign stealing scandal during Astros FanFest

HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman spoke with media Monday for the first time since the MLB released a report detailing the Astros sign stealing scheme.

Bregman responded, “The commissioner made his report, and the Astros made their decision,” or some form of that answer to any question regarding sign stealing.

He also briefly touched on the managerial search saying he would like a manager that would “lead the team,” while agreeing with Josh Reddick’s Thursday assessment that missing A.J. Hinch will be difficult.

Bregman also mentioned he is looking forward to Spring Training and getting on the field.