‘Deshaun Watson is the GOAT’: social media reacts to Texans comeback playoff win

HOUSTON – Texans had a lot to say on social media after the overtime comeback win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

The Texans defeated the Bills, 22-19, in the AFC Wild Card game.

Many cheered for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made a game-defining play in overtime.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

⁦Deshaun Watson is the GOAT. 🐐



What a comeback by the #HoustonTexans.



True magic the way Deshaun played and strong defense by ⁦@JJWatt⁩. @deshaunwatson⁩

⁦@HoustonTexans⁩ pic.twitter.com/dtmaQfUaLy — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 5, 2020

Never doubt the resilient spirit of our @HoustonTexans. To @deshaunwatson, @Merci380, @JJWatt , and the rest of the team, #HTown salutes you.



Let’s also not forget our fellow Houstonians who gave the home field advantage.



On to the next one. #WeAreTexans #NFLPlayoffs — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson dodged those dudes like I dodge Whataburger haters — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 5, 2020

Harris County Judge Wins Friendly Bet

Congrats to the @HoustonTexans on your comeback win. Thanks @BuffaloBills for a nice season. @HarrisCoJudge @LinaHidalgoTX I owe you some wings. I hope you enjoy them. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 5, 2020

Thanks @BuffaloBills for an epic wild card game. @markpoloncarz... sorry not sorry. My staff is dying to try out some of those famous Buffalo wings! — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) January 5, 2020

The sweet taste of VICTORY! We'll take our Buffalo wings with extra awesome sauce please! Seriously we're grateful to have friends at @ECSONY1 in Buffalo NY. Texans believe in good sportsmanship, so we're sending y'all some swag anyway 🤠! Great game! #BUFvsHOU #WeAreTexans 🤘 https://t.co/piVdcip6kM — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 5, 2020