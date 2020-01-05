‘Deshaun Watson is the GOAT’: social media reacts to Texans comeback playoff win
HOUSTON – Texans had a lot to say on social media after the overtime comeback win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday.
The Texans defeated the Bills, 22-19, in the AFC Wild Card game.
Many cheered for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made a game-defining play in overtime.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Deshaun Watson is the GOAT. 🐐— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 5, 2020
What a comeback by the #HoustonTexans.
True magic the way Deshaun played and strong defense by @JJWatt. @deshaunwatson
@HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/dtmaQfUaLy
Never doubt the resilient spirit of our @HoustonTexans. To @deshaunwatson, @Merci380, @JJWatt , and the rest of the team, #HTown salutes you.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 5, 2020
Let’s also not forget our fellow Houstonians who gave the home field advantage.
On to the next one. #WeAreTexans #NFLPlayoffs
Deshaun Watson dodged those dudes like I dodge Whataburger haters— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 5, 2020
Harris County Judge Wins Friendly Bet
Congrats to the @HoustonTexans on your comeback win. Thanks @BuffaloBills for a nice season. @HarrisCoJudge @LinaHidalgoTX I owe you some wings. I hope you enjoy them.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 5, 2020
Thanks @BuffaloBills for an epic wild card game. @markpoloncarz... sorry not sorry. My staff is dying to try out some of those famous Buffalo wings!— Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) January 5, 2020
The sweet taste of VICTORY! We'll take our Buffalo wings with extra awesome sauce please! Seriously we're grateful to have friends at @ECSONY1 in Buffalo NY. Texans believe in good sportsmanship, so we're sending y'all some swag anyway 🤠! Great game! #BUFvsHOU #WeAreTexans 🤘 https://t.co/piVdcip6kM— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 5, 2020
.@markpoloncarz you can mail the wings to:— Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) January 3, 2020
Judge Lina Hidalgo
1001 Preston St
Clutch City, TX 77002 https://t.co/Airijbsk8N
