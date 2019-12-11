From Minute Maid Park to Yankee Stadium: The history of Houston-New York MLB transactions

HOUSTON – Astrees? Yankstros? Whatever you decide to call them, there’s a history of Houston-New York trades, the most recent being Gerrit Cole.

On Dec. 11, Cole signed a one of the most lucrative contracts in MLB history with the New York Yankees. The pitcher will reportedly earn $324 million over nine years in the city.

Based on Cole’s previous action in the Astros’ regular season, here’s how how the numbers are breaking down based on Cole’s 2019 season with the Astros:

$1.09 million per start, based on 33 starts.

$169,000 per inning, based on 212 innings.

$10,707 per pitch, based on 3,362 pitches.

Here are some other players that have moved to New York after tenure with the 'Stros:

Roger Clemens

Clemens began his professional baseball career in 1984 with the Boston Red Sox, and went on to play for the Blue Jays in Toronto from 1997-1998 before becoming a Yankee. The pitcher’s first season wearing a white-and-navy pinstripe uniform began in 1999. He played in New York through his planned retirement in 2003. However, Clemens retired to his adopted hometown of Houston to play for the Astros for one year starting in 2004. After experiencing much success in Houston, the pitcher postponed his retirement for two more seasons. Clemens re-signed with the Yankees in 2007. However, he was removed from the team in September after injuring his hamstring during Game 3 of the ALDS.

Andy Pettitte

Pettitte made his major league debut for the Yankees in 1995. After becoming a free agent in 2003, the pitcher signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Astros, according to the New York Times. He played in Houston the 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons. Pettitte returned to the Yankees in 2007 after signing a one-year, $16 million contract, according to the New York Times. The pitcher temporarily retired in 2010 before his third comeback to the Yankees for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. In Feb. 2019, it was announced Pettitte will serve as a special adviser to the Yankees’ General Manager Brian Cashman.

Lance Berkman

Berkman began his MLB career in 1999 as an outfielder in Houston. In 2010, the Astros decided to trade Berkman to the Yankees in exchange for two minor league players.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments!