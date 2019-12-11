46ºF

Ex-Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is headed to the Yankees

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series in Washington.

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is headed to the New York Yankees.

According to a tweet by Major League Baseball, Cole is being offered a nine-year deal worth $324 million.

The Astros extended a qualifying offer to Cole in November that was for $17.8 million.

Cole was drafted by the Yankees in the first round out of high school but chose to go to UCLA, then was drafted by Pittsburgh. Traded after the 2017 season, he transformed his career in two seasons with the Houston Astros.

He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season as the Astros reached the World Series, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

