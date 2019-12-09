Gerrit Cole reportedly offered deal worth $245M with Yankees

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros star pitcher and now free agent Gerrit Cole reportedly has a big deal to consider: a deal with the Yankees worth $245 million.

New York Times baseball reporter Bob Klapisch reported on Twitter that number would surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million average annual value deal made last season with the Astros.

But will another team offer a sweeter deal for Cole? Klapisch speculated whether the Dodger or Angels could offer a longer contract, perhaps 8, 9 or 10 years.

I'm told #Yankees have a seven-year, $245 million offer on the table for Gerrit Cole. Would be a record-setting contract for a pitcher, surpassing Greinke’s $34.4 million AAV. Question is whether #Dodgers or #Angels will go to 8-9 or even 10 years. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) December 8, 2019

