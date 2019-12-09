72ºF

Gerrit Cole reportedly offered deal worth $245M with Yankees

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Houston Astros star pitcher and now free agent Gerrit Cole reportedly has a big deal to consider: a deal with the Yankees worth $245 million.

New York Times baseball reporter Bob Klapisch reported on Twitter that number would surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million average annual value deal made last season with the Astros.

But will another team offer a sweeter deal for Cole? Klapisch speculated whether the Dodger or Angels could offer a longer contract, perhaps 8, 9 or 10 years.

What do you think?

