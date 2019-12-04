Houston Roughnecks unveil new helmet, uniforms

HOUSTON – Houston’s newest professional sports team on Tuesday unveiled their helmets and uniforms that will be used in the upcoming season.

The Houston Roughnecks said their XFL gear is inspired by “the fires of the oil fields.”

The helmets feature a metallic chrome color throughout with a red face mask.

The home jersey is a red body and shoulders. The sleeves, neck and side panels are navy with an embroidered red star on the sleeves. The player’s number is navy with a white outline. The home pants are gray with a navy side panel that is outlined by two red stripes.

The away jersey is a gray body and shoulders. The sleeves, neck and side panels are red with a navy star embroidered on the sleeves. The player’s number is navy with a red outline. The away pants are navy with a red side panel that is outlined by two gray stripes.

To see all of the images, click here.

The XFL season starts Feb. 8.