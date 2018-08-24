KPRC2′s Fall Football Guide

HOUSTON – It's the greatest time of the year for sports fans across Houston –- football is back!

Our KPRC2 team is fired up for the new season and ready to preview all the gridiron action in our annual "Fall Football Guide 2018."

We talked about every level of the game from the Texans to college football to the top high school teams.

You know that means we spotlighted Deshaun Watson returning to lead the Texans' offense, while J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus hoping to return the Bulls on Parade to among the league's best. Plus, why new Texan Tyrann Mathieu wants so badly to bring a championship to Houston.

While Ed Oliver no doubt is destined to be a future NFL star, he's back on campus for one more season and planning to make headlines for the University of Houston. We're also talking with Jimbo Fisher about a new era of Aggie football, while Tom Herman looks for a stronger second season with the University of Texas Longhorns.

Closer to home, Rice also tries to rebuild its program, starting with new head coach Mike Bloomgren. We're covering all the college teams across our area and state.

There's no shortage of high school seniors grabbing the attention of college recruiters. We'll highlight some of the must-watch local players from around Houston and reveal how reigning state champ Cy Fair High School hopes to bring home another trophy.

We'll even tackle which Texans players could give the biggest boost to your fantasy team and see if the hosts of KPRC2's lifestyle show "Houston Life" have the skills to perform with the renowned Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul band.

Our live coverage was hosted from one of the greatest sports man caves in all of the Houston area.