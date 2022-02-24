A few fun things you’ll need (and want) to know about Mardi Gras! Galveston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are officially in the thick of Mardi Gras! Galveston now, and if you know anything at all about it, you’re aware that there is SO MUCH to do.

We’re feeling the excitement more than ever this year, as Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration returns after a break in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parades are by far some of the biggest events.

Below, we’ve got some details you’ll want in your back pocket, as well as some other fun Mardi Gras stuff.

About the Grand Night Parade

When: Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. (airing on KPRC2)

Galveston’s oldest Krewe, the Knights of Momus, will take the parade down 25th Street and around the entertainment district in Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest event: the Grand Knight Parade.

The parade will feature marching bands, dozens of elaborate floats and hundreds of people atop them.

As one of 16 Mardi Gras societies, the Knights of Momus Krewe has been an integral part of the celebration since the festival’s inception in 1871.

Each year, the male-only organization selects a number of debutantes as its duchesses. The young women are honored at a coronation ball, where one of the debutantes is selected as the Momus queen. A Krewe member is selected as king.

The Momus court are some of those you will see riding atop the floats, throwing beads and doubloons to the parade-goers along the way.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 23rd Street. It proceeds west to 25th Street, travels north on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 21st Street, north on 21st Street to Strand and west on Strand to 25th Street.

A fun giveaway

What to do and where to stay

There are so many things to see and do and schedule during Mardi Gras Galveston, so we took out some of the hassle of finding a place to stay and eat, as well as some fun things to do.

Test your knowledge

Now that you have most of the important stuff under control, let’s have a little fun, why don’t we?

Let us know how you do! Some of the questions might actually stump you.

Happy Mardi Gras!