Where to eat during Mardi Gras! Galveston: A guide

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever been to Mardi Gras! Galveston?

The two-weekend event includes parades, live entertainment, Electric Mardi Gras, balcony parties and all the best food and drinks you could ever dream up.

Speaking of that ... what should you eat? Where should you eat? This is the important stuff! We have a couple ideas for you. Brace yourselves, because you’re going to get hungry.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

What a deal: You can snag 2 pounds of crawfish and sausage, plus corn and potatoes, for $19.99. Feeling like you want to add more? Go for an extra pound for $7.49. This promotion is available at Brick House locations in Galveston, Humble and Sugar Land.

Fish Tales

Anyone up for a Mardi Gras balcony party? Fish Tales is offering a fun one running through Feb. 22, from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Your ticket includes an epic-sounding all-you-can-eat buffet, an Instagram-worthy balcony with access along the seawall, and plenty of drink features to wash down dinner. There’s also private parking, Mardi Gras beads to throw and live music.

It’ll cost $150 for general admission, which includes tax and gratuity, and it’s $125 for Landry’s Select Club members.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

You’re bound to find something you’ll love on this menu. Out-of-this-world seafood dishes? Check. Slow-roasted ribs? Check. Bubba Gump prides itself on the ingredients the restaurant uses -- in everything from the salads to the desserts. Obviously, there’s the shrimp, too: just the way you like it.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Sometimes you just crave a stick-to-your-bones type of meal -- something hearty, especially if you’re sipping cocktails all day, as some are known to do at Mardi Gras events. Saltgrass is an award-winning steakhouse that was recently honored as the Best Steak/Gold Winner, Best of the Island in 2018; an award from Galveston.com & Company. Saltgrass Steak House recaptures the flavor of the open campfire. Think steaks, chicken and seafood, chargrilled to perfection, and complete with breads, soups and desserts, made from scratch daily.

Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks

Looking for something a bit different? Willie’s G’s, a local favorite, offers a new take on fresh seafood. If you’re looking for gumbo, perhaps a bisque, perfectly splittable appetizers and seafood platters, this is your place.

Looking for drink specials?

Here are a few quick ideas:

Landry’s Seafood House created a drink called the Last JaJa, made with JAJA Blanco tequila, hibiscus and ginger syrups and Truly wildberry seltzer. It’ll run you $10 and it’s available through Feb. 25.

Speaking of Feb. 25 ...