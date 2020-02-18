What to do with family and friends during Mardi Gras! Galveston: A guide

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Anyone who has been to Mardi Gras! Galveston knows how much fun it can be, but with all the parades, live entertainment and food, it can be difficult to decide what to do during this two-day event, given all the options.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the very best things to do that all your friends and family will love, too.

Thrill-seekers, this one is for you! The newly restored Pleasure Pier has an exciting amusement park with 16 rides.

After you ride the roller coaster and take a spin on the Galaxy Wheel, there are plenty of family-friendly restaurants that will satisfy any craving. Not only is this place a blast, it’s also a time portal back to the early historic days of the pier.

If you’re not staying in Galveston and instead, you’re closer to Houston, why not make a stop at the Kemah Boardwalk for the day? Not only are there lots of amusement park rides to entertain everyone in the family, there are loads of restaurants and bars to unwind. You can even stay at the Boardwalk Inn and make a full weekend of it.

If you’re staying in Houston, you’ll want to check out one of the coolest restaurants, Downtown Aquarium.

Not only does it have great food (you have to try the seafood when you’re eating this close to the ocean), but you get to dine among 100 species of marine life. It’s like being at an aquarium, but instead of walking around, you get to enjoy the views with dinner. There’s also an Aquarium restaurant at Kemah Boardwalk.

