Show us your rescue pet in honor of this Clear the Shelters event

They always say “adopt, don’t shop,” and that couldn’t be more true during this Clear the Shelters event.

The Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive runs through Sept. 19, and encourages people to adopt a cute dog or cat that has been rescued and is now living in an animal shelter.

The cool thing is that some shelters will waive or offer discounted fees when adopting your future BFF, so if this has been something you’ve been considering for some time, this is your perfect opportunity to add a four-legged friend to your home.

Clear the Shelter events are happening all over Houston, so make sure you check the shelter before adopting to see if it’s participating in this nationwide event.

And in honor of Clear the Shelters, we want to see photos of your cats and dogs that you adopted from a shelter.

We love our shelter pets, so let’s celebrate them!