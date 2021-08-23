Help KPRC 2 Clear the Shelters with our annual pet adoption drive!

KPRC 2 is proud to once again join NBC and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters initiative and team up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the seventh annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive from August 23 through September 19

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is proud to once again join NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters initiative and team up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the seventh annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive from August 23 through September 19.

Participating animal shelters in the Houston area may offer reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees. Please check with each individual shelter or rescue group to see if they are offering Clear the Shelters adoption incentives.

If you are considering adding to your family by adopting a rescue pet, please be prepared for a lifelong commitment to the pet. Pets require veterinary care, food, water and shelter, preferably indoors away from the Texas heat and elements. Rescue pets have so much love to give and we want to see them go to loving forever homes.

Ad

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 551,000 pet adoptions nationwide. KPRC 2 would like to thank our partners for this year’s Clear the Shelters event, American Furniture Warehouse and Air Tech of Houston.

Participating shelters and rescue groups include (shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation):

ANIMAL SHELTERS

· Aggieland Humane Society | 5359 Leonard Rd. Bryan, TX 77807 | (979) 775-5755

· BARC Animal Shelter | 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX 77026 | (832) 395-9009 o 311

· Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) | 17555 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77094 | (281) 497-0591

· Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center | 135 Progress Dr. Victoria, TX 77905 | (361) 575-8573

Ad

· Galveston Island Humane Society | 6814 Broadway St. Galveston, TX 77554 | (409) 740-1919

· Houston Humane Society | 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053 | (281) 961-9225

· Houston SPCA | 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024 | (713) 869-7722

· Humane Society – Southeast Texas | 2050 Spindletop Ave Beaumont, TX 77705 | (409) 833-0504

· Rita B Huff Humane Society Walker County | 530 Bearkat Blvd. Huntsville, TX 77340 | (936) 295-4666

· Special Pals Inc. | 3830 Greenhouse Rd. Houston, TX 77084 | (281) 579-7387

· SPCA of Brazoria County | 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 285-2340

Ad

· SPCA of Polk County | 802 S. Houston Ave. Livingston, TX 77351 | (936) 755-3020

MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTERS

· Baytown Animal Services | 705 Robert Lanier Baytown, TX 77520 | (281) 422-7600

· Beaumont Animal Care | 1884 Pine St. Beaumont, TX 77703 | (409) 838-3304

· Brenham Pet Adoption Center | 1804 Longwood Dr. Brenham, TX 77833 | (979) 337-7351

· Bryan Animal Center | 2207 Finfeather Rd. Bryan, TX 77801 | (979) 209-5260

· Conroe Animal Shelter | 407 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Blvd. S, Conroe TX 77304 | (936) 522-3550

Ad

· Friendswood Animal Control | 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. Friendswood, TX 77546 | (281) 996-3390

· Ft. Bend County Animal Services | 1210 Blume Rd. Rosenburg, TX 77471 | (281) 342-1512

· Galveston Cnty Animal Resource Cntr | 3412 25th Ave. N Texas City, TX 77590 | (409) 948-2485

· Harris County Pets | 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076 | (281) 999-3191

· LaPorte Adoption and Animal Shelter | 10901 Spencer Hwy. LaPorte, TX 77571 | (281) 842-3700

· Montgomery County Animal Shelter | 8535 State Hwy 242 Conroe, TX 77385 | (936) 442-7738

· Nacogdoches Animal Services | 3211 SW Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches, TX 75964 | (936) 560-5011

Ad

· Navasota Animal Shelter | 1607 Nolan St. Navasota, TX 77868 | (936) 825-6641

· Rosenberg Animal Shelter | 1207 Blume Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (832) 595-3490

· South Houston Animal Shelter | 207 Michigan St. South Houston TX 77587 | (713) 947-7700

RESCUE GROUPS

· Beaumont Pets Alive | 2396 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706 | (409) 241-5833

· Best Friends Animal Society | 1414 Bonner St. Houston, TX 77008 | ContactHouston@bestfriends.org

· Clipped Ear Cat Sanctuary | 206 South Loop 336 Conroe, TX 77304 | (281) 798-9937

Ad

· E-rescue Houston | (Petsmart) 17723 Tomball Pkwy. Houston, TX 77064 | infoerescuehouston@gmail.com

· Houston Pets Alive! | 2800 Antoine Dr. #2854 Houston, TX 77092 | (713) 492-2541

· LMN Feline Rescue | (PetCo) 7067 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77346 | (713) 302-3992

· Paw-Some Small Critters Rescue Inc | 218 Laurel St. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 418-1086

· Starlight Outreach and Rescue | Box 1642 Alvin, TX 77512 (Friendswood Animal Control) | (281) 728-2248

· Texas Litter Control | 412F North Sam Houston Parkway East Houston, TX 77060 | (832) 799-2040