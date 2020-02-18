Where to get the best drinks during Mardi Gras! Galveston: A guide

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fat Tuesday is almost upon us. 🙌🏻 Surely you’re planning to celebrate, right? It has got to be one of the most exciting times in Galveston.

Amid all the beads, bright colors, music and partying, you’ll likely be sipping on a few beverages, but believe us when we tell you: There are a few stops you’ll want to make to get your drink on in Fat Tuesday fashion.

Find your closest Joe’s Crabshack or Brick House Tavern and tell the bartender to pour you a delicious hurricane. They’ll quench your thirst for something festive, and only for $5 — all day long.

[Find your nearest Joe’s here. Find your nearest Brick House here.]

Landry’s Seafood House has also curated a drink especially for the Mardi Gras festivities. Listen to how delicious this sounds: Hibiscus and ginger syrup, and a wild berry seltzer are mixed in with a JaJa blanco tequila. If you’re already planning on celebrating for more than just Fat Tuesday, you’re in luck — this drink is available now through Feb. 25.

At the Fish Tales Mardi Gras balcony party on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, there’s going to be one heck of a party. Aside from some other amazing things they’re offering (spoiler alert: you won’t have to bring your own beads), there will also be some featured drinks you won’t want to miss.

If you’re anywhere near Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., pony up to the bar, snag a cocktail and kick back on the deck with a perfect view of the water.

To all of you who will be at the party, cheers! 🍻