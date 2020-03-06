Queen of Tejano Selena will be inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Star Trail of Fame

HOUSTON – Selena Quintanilla-Pérez will be remembered forever at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after the rodeo announced they will induct the slain star in the Star Trail of Fame.

Feb. 26 was the 25th anniversary of Selena’s last concert, which was at the rodeo. Just days later, she was killed. That final 1995 performance holds the all-time attendance record at the rodeo of any performer.

The planned induction is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at NRG center’s second floor outside the rodeo offices, coinciding with RodeoHouston’s Go Tejano Day.

Selena will be the ninth star honored with a plaque to commemorate her years of music at the rodeo, including her three performances inside Reliant Astrodome.

Several RodeoHouston entertainers paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano such as Becky G, Kacey Musgraves and Camilla Cabello in the past year.