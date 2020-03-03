Top quilters receive ribbons in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2020 Quilt contest

HOUSTON – With more than 60 entries from quilters across the designated 68 Area Go Texan counties and Houston-area counties, winners of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2020 Quilt Contest were announced Monday.

Those who had winning quilts will have their artwork showcased in the NRG Center during the rodeo, which begins Tuesday.

Ribbons were awarded in categories that included, Overall Best of Show, Best of Division, Best of Go Texan Award and Judges Choice, among others.

The Overall Best of Show winner was Virginia Horton, for her quilt called “Star Crossed,” which represented Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run through March 22.