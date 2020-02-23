Here is what to know about 4 specialty days at Houston Rodeo, including how some can earn free admission

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosts “Special Days” throughout the season to celebrate the diversity and service of the Houston community and the Lone Star State.

Here is a list of the Special Days:

March 4: Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Armed Forces Appreciation Day honors the brave men and women for their service in the U.S. military. Visitors are encouraged to come out, dress in red, white, and blue, and show appreciation for the troops, past and present.

Free NRG Park admission for actively-serving service members in uniform and with a current military ID

Spouses of actively-serving service personnel with a current military spouse ID, and children under the age of 18

admission provided at the NRG Park entrances on Armed Forces Appreciation Day only (Rodeo tickets sold separately)

March 8: Go Tejano Day

Go Tejano Day festivities include live entertainment on the Stars Over Texas Stage and in the Champion Wine Garden and the Mariachi Invitational Semifinals in The Hideout. Enjoy Fiesta Charra in the NRG Center Main Arena, a colorful exhibition of traditional Mexican folk dance, music and horseback riding.

The Mariachi Invitational at the Arena Theatre is March 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

March 9: First Responders Day

First Responders Day salutes the various public law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and other emergency services agencies in the Houston Metropolitan Area.

Free NRG Park admission to the grounds for all first responders with a badge, plus four of their family members (admission provided at the NRG Park entrances on First Responders Day only)

Special equipment and services displays

Recognition of first responders during the Rodeo performance (Rodeo ticket sold separately)

March 13: Black Heritage Day

Black Heritage Day activities include live entertainment on the Stars Over Texas Stage from Houston’s finest bands, choirs, dance teams, cheerleader teams, and fine arts groups; special entertainment at the Champion Wine Garden and in The Hideout. The day also features historical and educational displays around the grounds of NRG Park.