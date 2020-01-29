Houston Rodeo to host job fair at NRG Stadium for more than 1,000 jobs
Texas-size job fair held Feb. 1
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will host a job fair on Feb. 1. for more than 1,000 jobs, according to a rodeo partner, Staff Scramble.
The job fair will be held at NRG Stadium in the Verizon West Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark will be hiring for part-time positions for the rodeo. Hiring managers said they are looking for dedicated, hardworking, team-driven applicants.
Candidates will have reserved parking in the Teal lot, gate 14, located on Kirby Drive and Murworth Drive.
Here are the positions they will be hiring for:
- Cashier
- Banquet captain
- Banquet server
- Barista
- Beverage attendant
- Cook
- Custodial services
- Dishwasher
- Security
- Supervisors
- Vendor
- Ticket taker
- Bag check
- Map operator
- Field security
- Premium services
If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position, you need to register online before the event. Click here to register.
