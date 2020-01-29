Houston Rodeo to host job fair at NRG Stadium for more than 1,000 jobs

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will host a job fair on Feb. 1. for more than 1,000 jobs, according to a rodeo partner, Staff Scramble.

The job fair will be held at NRG Stadium in the Verizon West Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark will be hiring for part-time positions for the rodeo. Hiring managers said they are looking for dedicated, hardworking, team-driven applicants.

Candidates will have reserved parking in the Teal lot, gate 14, located on Kirby Drive and Murworth Drive.

Here are the positions they will be hiring for:

- Cashier

- Banquet captain

- Banquet server

- Barista

- Beverage attendant

- Cook

- Custodial services

- Dishwasher

- Security

- Supervisors

- Vendor

- Ticket taker

- Bag check

- Map operator

- Field security

- Premium services

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position, you need to register online before the event. Click here to register.