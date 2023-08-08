96º
Join Insider

LIVE

Pets

🐱Happy International Cat Day! KPRC 2 viewers show off their feline friends

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: International Cat Day, Cats, Pets, Pet Connection
Some of our cats featured on Click2Pins! (KPRC 2)

It’s International Cat Day y’all!

Early Tuesday morning, we asked our viewers to show off their furry feline friends on Click2Pins in honor of the kitty-themed holiday.

Taking place on Aug. 8 of every year, International Cat Day celebrates cats from all over the world by encouraging families to play with them for at least five minutes. It’s also an excuse to give our felines some extra cuddles...if they so desire.

The holiday is not to be confused with National Cat Day (observed Oct. 29).

Check out these perfect kitties below:

Christyegkd6

Happy International Cat Day! Here’s our Kitty carrying random cats as usual lol🐱😹😻

0
Houston
BrandiMosley

Loki and Milo

0
Houston
LA McCarty

Bella our 16 year old Cat who act like a kitten still

0
Houston
snagel15

Salem surveying his kingdom.

0
Houston
Heathe2Marie

Olive has melted. Hard to tell where she starts and stops.

0
Houston
Jazmin johnson
0
Houston
RosemaryW

Zoe is 15 and was found in a car engine at 3 weeks old - after a 20 minute drive!

0
Houston
Tess Woerth

Happy Cat Day from Ruby Mae down in Bayou Vista!

0
Hitchcock
Santa Mack

International Cat Day - The Boss

1
Houston
BrandiMosley

Junior was his name, he just passed away but was the best cat ever!

0
Houston
Wndrlndchick

I named her Hercules. My husband and kids have since changed his name to Cuchuflais. Thats the only name he answers to😑

0
Houston

Want to show off your furry feline? Go to Click2Houston.com/Pins and upload your best cat pic! You may see them online or on-air!

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email