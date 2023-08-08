🐱Happy International Cat Day! KPRC 2 viewers show off their feline friends

Some of our cats featured on Click2Pins!

It’s International Cat Day y’all!

Early Tuesday morning, we asked our viewers to show off their furry feline friends on Click2Pins in honor of the kitty-themed holiday.

Taking place on Aug. 8 of every year, International Cat Day celebrates cats from all over the world by encouraging families to play with them for at least five minutes. It’s also an excuse to give our felines some extra cuddles...if they so desire.

The holiday is not to be confused with National Cat Day (observed Oct. 29).

Check out these perfect kitties below:

Christyegkd6 Happy International Cat Day! Here’s our Kitty carrying random cats as usual lol🐱😹😻 1 hour ago 0 Houston

LA McCarty Bella our 16 year old Cat who act like a kitten still 2 hours ago 0 Houston

Heathe2Marie Olive has melted. Hard to tell where she starts and stops. 2 hours ago 0 Houston

RosemaryW Zoe is 15 and was found in a car engine at 3 weeks old - after a 20 minute drive! 3 hours ago 0 Houston

BrandiMosley Junior was his name, he just passed away but was the best cat ever! 4 hours ago 0 Houston

Wndrlndchick I named her Hercules. My husband and kids have since changed his name to Cuchuflais. Thats the only name he answers to😑 4 hours ago 0 Houston

Want to show off your furry feline? Go to Click2Houston.com/Pins and upload your best cat pic! You may see them online or on-air!