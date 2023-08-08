🐱Happy International Cat Day! KPRC 2 viewers show off their feline friends

It’s International Cat Day y’all!
Early Tuesday morning, we asked our viewers to show off their furry feline friends on Click2Pins in honor of the kitty-themed holiday.
Taking place on Aug. 8 of every year, International Cat Day celebrates cats from all over the world by encouraging families to play with them for at least five minutes. It’s also an excuse to give our felines some extra cuddles...if they so desire.
The holiday is not to be confused with National Cat Day (observed Oct. 29).
Check out these perfect kitties below:
Christyegkd6
Happy International Cat Day! Here’s our Kitty carrying random cats as usual lol🐱😹😻
Wndrlndchick
I named her Hercules. My husband and kids have since changed his name to Cuchuflais. Thats the only name he answers to😑
