Tips for keeping pets safe this Fourth of July

HOUSTON – While the Fourth of July is a time of celebration for many, it can also be a stressful day for pets.

The loud, booming sound of fireworks can cause pets to become anxious or even run away.

Houston SPCA’s chief veterinarian Dr. Roberta Westbrook wants pet owners to avoid this from happening with a few simple reminders: