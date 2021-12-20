WATCH: Adorable dog gets wrapped up like a Christmas present in viral TikTok video

An 8-year-old Chihuahua mix named Gracie is stealing hearts, more than 4.7 million to be exact, on TikTok.
In a viral video posted by user @scottyhubs, Gracie is turned into a festive present – a tradition for the pet and her owner Scott Hubbard.
“Every year I wrap my dog up just to remind us both of the gift she is,” Hubbard told Fox News. “She was rescued from Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, Arizona, seven years ago.”
Hubbard isn’t the only one appreciative of Gracie, who has amassed 4.7 likes on the TikTok video.
@scottyhubs
It is time ❤️ #tiktokholidays #christmas #dog♬ All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
The hilarious TikTok video has been viewed over 40 million times.