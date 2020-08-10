Here’s how you can get a ‘Tex and Friends’ 2021 Calendar

HOUSTON – You can help KPRC 2′s Tex find forever homes for his furry friends in need the entire month of August in honor of Clear the Shelters.

KPRC 2′s station mascot and rescue pet ambassador strutted his stuff with some of his rescued friends for a 2021 wall calendar that is sure to warm your heart.

The first 100 people to donate $25 or more to Tex’s “POUNDation,” his 501(c)(3) charitable fund, will receive this limited edition calendar in the mail (please allow eight weeks for delivery).

100% of your donation will go to the Houston Humane Society.