Looking to expand your family with a rescue pet? Help KPRC 2 Clear the Shelters this August

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is proud to once again join NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters initiative and team up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the sixth annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive for the entire month of August.

Participating animal shelters in the Houston area may offer reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees. Please check with each individual shelter or rescue group to see if they are offering Clear the Shelters adoption incentives.

The need for shelter pets to find homes is critical as shelters and rescue groups face unprecedented circumstances and shelter overcrowding in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are considering adding to your family by adopting a rescue pet, please be prepared for a lifelong commitment to the pet. Pets require veterinary care, food, water and shelter, preferably indoors away from the Texas heat and elements. Rescue pets have so much love to give and we want to see them go to loving forever homes.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 411,300 pet adoptions nationwide.

Participating shelters include (shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation):

ANIMAL SHELTERS

· Aggieland Humane Society | 5359 Leonard Rd. Bryan, TX 77807 | (979) 775-5755

· BARC Animal Shelter | 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX 77026 | (832) 395-9009 o 311

· Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) | 17555 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77094 | (281) 497-0591

· Galveston Island Humane Society | 6814 Broadway St. Galveston, TX 77554 | (409) 740-1919

· Houston Humane Society | 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053 | (281) 961-9225

· Houston SPCA | 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024 | (713) 869-7722

· Humane Society – Southeast Texas | 2050 Spindletop Ave Beaumont, TX 77705 | (409) 833-0504

· Rita B Huff Humane Society Walker County | 530 Bearkat Blvd. Huntsville, TX 77340 | (936) 295-4666

· Special Pals Inc. | 3830 Greenhouse Rd. Houston, TX 77084 | (281) 579-7387

· SPCA of Brazoria County | 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 285-2340

MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTERS

· Alvin Animal Adoption Center | 550 W. Highway 6, Alvin, TX 77511 | (281) 388-4331

· Baytown Animal Services | 705 Robert Lanier Baytown, TX 77520 | (281) 422-7600

· Beaumont Animal Care | 1884 Pine St. Beaumont, TX 77703 | (409) 838-3304

· Brenham Pet Adoption Center | 1804 Longwood Dr. Brenham, TX 77833 | (979) 337-7351

· Bryan Animal Center | 2207 Finfeather Rd. Bryan, TX 77801 | (979) 209-5260

· Conroe Animal Shelter | 407 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Blvd. S, Conroe TX 77304 | (936) 522-3550

· Friendswood Animal Control | 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. Friendswood, TX 77546 | (281) 996-3390

· Ft. Bend County Animal Services | 1210 Blume Rd. Rosenburg, TX 77471 | (281) 342-1512

· Galveston Cnty Animal Resource Cntr | 3412 25th Ave. N Texas City, TX 77590 | (409) 948-2485

· Harris County Animal Shelter | 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076 | (281) 999-3191

· League City Pets Alive | 821 N. Kansas Ave. League City, TX 77573 | (281) 554-1377

· Missouri City Animal Shelter | 1923 Scanlin Rd. Missouri City, TX 77489 | (281) 403-8707

· Montgomery County Animal Shelter | 8535 State Hwy 242 Conroe, TX 77385 | (936) 442-7738

· Navasota Animal Shelter | 1607 Nolan Navasota, TX 77868 | (936) 825-6641

· Pasadena Animal Shelter | 5150 Burke Rd. Pasadena, TX 77504 | (281) 991-0602

· Rosenberg Animal Shelter | 1207 Blume Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (832) 595-3490

· South Houston Animal Shelter | 207 Michigan St. South Houston TX 77587 | (713) 947-7700

RESCUE GROUPS

· A SMART Rescue | (Marq’E) 7620 Katy Fwy.77024 (PetSmart) Conroe 77303, Spring 77386&89, FM 1960 77073

· Almost Home Pet Rescue | (PetSmart) 19945 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77450 | almosthomeangels@aim.com

· Beaumont Pets Alive | (PetSmart) 4045 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706 | (409) 241-5833

· BFF Pet Adoptions | (PetSmart) 4045 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706 | (409) 223-3272

· LMN Feline Rescue | (PetSmart) 14281 E. Sam Houston Pkwy North Houston, TX 77044 | (281) 670-2088

· Mercy Cares | 2525 Sunset Blvd. Houston, TX 77005 | (346) 231-7400

· Saving Our Companion Animals | (Petco) 23710 Commercial Dr. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (281) 849-7622

· Saving Our Companion Animals | (PetSmart) 26960 FM 1093 Richmond, TX 77406 | (832) 244-9998

· Starlight Outreach and Rescue | P.O. Box 1642 Alvin, TX 77512 (Friendswood Animal Control) | (281) 728-2248