Houston Newsmakers for Dec. 30: Ogg cracks down on alcohol abusers

HOUSTON - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is sick of it -- sick of seeing families destroyed by alcohol abusers who drink, then drive and kill innocent men women and children.

“We are looking for the source of the problem, and so, while people drink for many reasons, they really can’t accomplish it when they’re underage or if it’s after 2 a.m. unless somebody’s violating the law,” she said. “Serving underage, serving after hours or serving somebody who’s totally drunk.”

Ogg is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says her goal is to apply toughness where ever she can to affect change.

“Instead of just suing bar owners and servers who have no money, I think that holding them criminally accountable for the deaths that are caused by the drunks they serve is more just."

Much more with District Attorney Ogg on this week's program





Graves turns death row experience into advocacy

Anthony Graves was convicted of murder, sentenced to die and spent 18 years in prison, 12 of them on death row. The problem? It was for a crime he didn’t commit.

Since his release, he has founded the Anthony Graves Foundation and has become an advocate to speak on behalf of those wrongly treated by the criminal justice system.

His latest achievement, in conjunction with the ACLU of Texas and Texas Southern University, is the Anthony Graves Smart Justice Speakers Bureau. His goal, he says, is to make people aware of the challenges faced by those formerly imprisoned.

Sybil Sybille is a recent graduate and says her negative experience is about the box on a form that asks, “Have you ever been convicted of a crime?"

"It’s on every application for employment and housing,” she said. “If you do not check that box then you forfeit the application for whatever you’re applying for.”

Asked what happens if she checks that box?

“Then you’re discriminated against,” she said.

Much more this week about this new project of Anthony Graves.

We are eating ourselves sick

Dr. Joseph Galati specializes in diseases of the liver at Liver Specialists of Texas in Houston. In that practice, he is seeing what bad eating habits are doing to the obesity levels of our community and nation.

He says the statistics tell all the story you should never need to hear.

“Thirty million Americans have diabetes. Forty-two million children are obese or overweight,” he said. “These numbers are staggering.”

So what’s the answer? He offers several on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall

